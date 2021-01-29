We need community solar across the country. Biden and Congress can help make it happen

For most of us living in the U.S., the only way to directly support new clean energy is to put solar panels on our rooftops.

But what if you rent your house, or can’t afford to buy or finance panels, or have a shady rooftop that isn’t a good fit for solar? These problems add up to a huge gap in access: Almost two-thirds of Americans, or 85 million households, fall into one of these categories.

The solution is community solar, which allows anyone to directly support a new solar project in their community and get cheaper, cleaner energy at home. Instead of installing panels on your roof, you subscribe to a solar farm in your area for free. As the solar farm generates energy, you earn savings on your power bill and more clean energy is added to your local community.

Arcadia, the technology company I started with the vision of providing people a way to use cleaner energy at home, is the largest manager of these projects in the U.S., and we’ve pioneered a no-credit check, no long-term contract model that is consumer-friendly and opens access to everyone—regardless of economic status.

But community solar still isn’t an option for everyone. While we’ve been building a software platform to expand easy clean-energy access nationwide, community solar is still limited. Only 19 states and the District of Columbia have passed some statewide policies to support community solar.

I’m hopeful that we can decarbonize our energy sector, but to do it faster, we need community solar available across the country. That’s why I’m calling for President Joe Biden and the new Democratic majority in the U.S. Congress to pass legislation to expand third-party community solar to all 50 states.