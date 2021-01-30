advertisement
91 movies and TV shows to stream for Black History Month

For Black History Month, here’s a streaming guide to historical fiction, biopics, documentaries, and sitcoms, made by and about Black Americans.

[Photo: Legendary: Barbara Nitke/HBO Max; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: David Lee/Netflix; I May Destroy You: Natalie Seery/HBO; Judas and the Black Messiah: Warner Bros. Inc.; Watchmen: Mark Hill/HBO]
By Joe Berkowitz5 minute Read
It will never not be sadly funny that, of course, America designated its shortest month to be the one honoring Black History.

This year, however, it’s less sadly funny than just plain sad.

Ever since the uprisings last summer, set off by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, structural racism has been part of the national discourse like never before. Some folks are just waking up to its insidious, rampant nature; others feel alternately vindicated by this new awareness and betrayed by its tardiness; and others still have merely doubled down on denying that the problem even exists.

In the months since the George Floyd protests led President Trump to call Black Lives Matter “toxic propaganda,” Black voters came out in full force to elect a new president . . . only to see a coalition of white supremacists attempt to reverse that outcome by force. That they failed is less a cause for celebration than a reason to reflect on why they attempted their coup in the first place.

In any case, it is at a somber, introspective moment in American history that the country finds itself welcoming Black History Month this year. To make the month a bit more nourishing for everyone stuck at home, Fast Company has scoured the streaming services for a bounty of entertaining and often enlightening films and TV shows that showcase either Black stories or the talents of Black creators.

Have a look below at 91 movies and TV series to stream during this poignant Black History Month.

Fictional movies and shows rooted in history

Biopics based on Black stories

Documentaries that tell Black stories

Original movies and series from Black creators

Topical standup and sketch comedy

Chris Rock: Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut on Netflix
Astronomy Club, on Netflix: Canceled before it got its due, this slept-on sketch series masterfully skewered the kinds of Hollywood depictions of Black stories that did not make this list.
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal on Netflix
Dave Chappelle: 8:46 on Netflix
Key & Peele, on Hulu, finds Jordan Peele melding comedy and horror with partner in crime Keegan-Michael Key, developing the singular point of view on American racism that now animates his films.

Classic sitcoms, old and new

Sister, Sister on Netflix
The Parkers on Netflix
Moesha on Netflix
A Different World on Amazon Prime
The Bernie Mac Show on Amazon Prime
Black-ish on Hulu
Living Single on Hulu
Family Matters on Hulu
The Carmichael Show on Hulu
The Wayans Bros on HBO Max
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max

Other movies and shows that tell Black stories

