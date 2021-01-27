How the superrich are scheming to get the vaccine before you

This week, news broke of a wealthy Canadian couple who, with their multimillion-dollar fortune, had chartered a private jet to an unlikely destination. According to the Vancouver Sun, they left their luxury high-rise building and arrived last Thursday in the small, rural village of Beaver Creek. Located at the western border of the vast Yukon territory, Beaver Creek is home to just 100 people, mostly members of the indigenous White River First Nation. The purpose of the couple’s trip was simple and brief—to receive coronavirus vaccines meant for the community’s vulnerable, elderly residents. To do so, they allegedly disguised themselves as local hotel workers.

Although the couple was caught by authorities and ticketed for violating quarantine guidelines, their story is merely the tip of the (Canadian) iceberg. Because now that a coronavirus vaccine has been conjured into existence, the world’s ultrawealthy are convinced that as with most covetable things throughout history, there must be a way for them to get their hands on it before the masses.

According to a report from The New York Times, one concierge doctor in Manhattan’s old-monied Upper East Side neighborhood fielded countless calls in January, many from stock traders and market executives who were interested in paying the concierge practice’s $20,000 annual fee with the mistaken assumption that it would move them to the front of the line for a coronavirus vaccine.

Others did not want to pay the fee but still wanted the vaccine.

The doctor declined them, according to the report, citing that the state of New York had threatened sanctions of up to $1 million and loss of license to practice against doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers who delivered the vaccine unethically. But despite efforts from New York and other jurisdictions to curb attempts to game the system, enforcement has been challenging and riddled with loopholes.

Beverly Hills celebrity doctor Robert Huizenga, who formerly treated the Los Angeles Raiders, told Variety that some people had asked to pay his practice $10,000 in exchange for a vaccination.