Amid the pandemic’s mental health bump, this startup is worth more than $2B

But Lyra Health has raised $187 million in funding, garnering it a $2.3 billion valuation. The company hopes to bring more technology to its platform. It will also be expanding internationally.

Lyra Health offers its mental health platform to companies as a benefit for their employees. While it provides both in-person and online therapy, it’s telehealth-first. Lyra onboards patients online and uses artificial intelligence to match them to therapists, psychiatrists, and coaches. Patients can choose whether to go to an office or book an online appointment. The platform also provides out-of-the-chair mental health resources such as worksheets, reading material, quizzes, and access to the Calm app.

To ensure patients are improving, Lyra records their progress. The company also tracks the performance of its practitioners, a fairly uncommon practice (though one that seems to be gaining in popularity).

The company focuses on providing evidence-based care, which the American Psychological Association defines as “empirically supported” with published randomized clinical trial data. Much of what Lyra dispenses is skills-based therapy that helps patients to develop coping mechanisms and emotional regulation. It also includes methods for dealing with trauma and fear.

The company says 80% of patients experience meaningful improvement of symptoms once they start using the platform—which is really high. The only other therapeutic platform that comes close to reaching these metrics is the U.K.’s National Health Service program Improving Access to Psychological Therapies. That program, which has been connecting patients with evidenced-based therapies for 12 years, reports that it has been able to get 66% of patients into a state of reliable improvement. Lyra’s technology platform—and its various extra online offerings—may be helping patients get that extra boost in success rates.