4 ways to read more books this year

If you’ve decided to read more, you’re not alone. According to Statista in 2018, 23% of respondents resolved to read more in the new year. Yet reading surged in the early days of the pandemic, with 41% of respondents reporting reading more books.

One of the challenges with books is making time to read them all. In their classic guide How to Read a Book, Mortimer J. Adler and Charles Van Doren propose a solution: Don’t try to read them all, because most of them aren’t worth it. They write, “Every book should be read no more slowly than it deserves, and no more quickly than you can read it with satisfaction and comprehension.”

You can get the best ideas from most books simply by skimming them. Skimming also prepares you to learn more when you actually read the book. Howard Yale McClusky published an experiment in the Journal of Educational Psychology that concluded that preliminary skimming could improve the subsequent reading process for students.

There are two levels to Adler and Van Doren’s method of skimming. One involves sifting through the table of contents, the index, and conclusions of each chapter and making note of what you already know or whether this book contains information you want to learn.

The second is known as superficial reading, which is basically reading through a book really fast, just to get a surface-level understanding of it. You may know superficial reading as “speed reading,” a term popularized in the 1950s by Evelyn Wood and her husband. It has since become a key part of self-help, with an author or startup reviving interest in it every few years or so.

Even though speed reading is a useful technique, our obsession with reading faster and learning more is misplaced. Reading two books doesn’t make a person twice as learned as a person who reads one book twice (or even once, carefully). Here’s how you can really use skimming to your advantage.