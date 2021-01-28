Three years after Kate Spade’s tragic suicide, her best friend is keeping her legacy alive

When Kate Spade died by suicide in 2018, people around the world mourned the loss of the designer, who’d become famous through her eponymous brand. Spade sold her namesake company in 2006, but in the years before her death, she’d launched another label, Frances Valentine, that expressed her quirky, ebullient aesthetic.

Today, Frances Valentine is a bustling 6-year-old business that has found a way to double its revenue in the face of a pandemic that has pummeled the fashion industry. At its helm is cofounder Elyce Arons, Spade’s longtime friend and business partner. Every day, Arons channels her friend’s sensibilities into Frances Valentine’s clothes, accessories, and branding. The goal isn’t just to keep Spade’s legacy alive, it’s to capture the woman Spade might be today.

A brand built on friendship

When I speak to Arons over Zoom, she’s sitting in Frances Valentine’s offices in New York City’s Bryant Park, overseeing a photo shoot. She’s wearing a chunky cream-colored fisherman sweater that will appear in this fall’s collection. The sweater is an exact replica of one that Arons bought as a freshman at the University of Kansas in the late 1980s, where she first met Spade. She loaned it to Spade in college and didn’t get it back for decades. “Five years ago, Katy hands me a bag of clothes she’d borrowed over the years, and there was my sweater on the top,” Arons says. “Everything about it is exactly perfect to me. I guess we both loved it.”

Arons’s relationship with Spade continues to drive her work at Frances Valentine. In many ways, this brand is the logical extension of the first brand they built in 1993, together with Spade’s husband, Andy, and their friend Pamela Bell. After graduating from college, they moved to New York where they got jobs in the fashion industry—Spade as a fashion editor, and Arons at denim brand Girbaud. It was Andy who had the idea for a handbag brand. The four founders built the company in a tiny New York apartment. “It was probably the most exciting time of our lives,” Arons says. “We were the right age: just enough experience, not too innocent. Everybody in the room was so good at what they did.”

Arons and Kate Spade designed their products around what they believed was missing in the market. They wanted chic bags they could carry to work and brunch that weren’t as outrageously priced as luxury “it” bags from Chanel or Louis Vuitton. These products, coupled with Spade herself as the face of the brand, proved to be a winning formula. The products were picked up by Barneys and Fred Segal, and shortly thereafter the brand began opening stand-alone stores. In 2006, a little more than a decade after it launched, the company was acquired by Neiman Marcus, which later sold it to Liz Claiborne.

After selling their business, the friends stayed close, raising their children together, taking cooking classes, and “working out for the first time in our lives,” Arons recalls. But they also had an itch to build another business for the women they’d evolved into. They wanted bags that were practical, fun, and well-made, but that didn’t come with luxury price tags. So they launched Frances Valentine, named for Spade’s two grandfathers, whose names she also passed on to her daughter.