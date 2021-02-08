Big ideas for Biden’s first 100 days

On January 2o, the clock started on the first 100 days of the Biden administration. While there will be 1,360 more days to follow, the period between January and the end of April is when the direction and forcefulness of the new president’s initial policies will be judged. How will he change regulation? What can he push through Congress? What first steps will his new appointees take?

President Biden has indicated he is open to thinking big. So before the realities of a divided Congress and ever-sclerotic pace of change become apparent once again, we’ve looked at major policy areas to examined how the new administration might approach them—and the big ideas it might consider across issues like environmental protection, public transit, artificial intelligence, and worker pay.

Read all the stories in the series. New stories will publish each day this week:

How to rebuild the broken EPA after Trump trashed it

Certainly, the biggest challenge Biden currently faces is reigning in the COVID-19 pandemic: working to suppress the disease while rolling out 100 million vaccinations, and simultaneously pushing through Congress a stimulus bill big enough to help people whose lives and businesses have been destroyed by the cratered economy. Biden also has to prepare our country for a recovery once enough shots are in people’s arms—but if we’re actually going to “build back better,” the virus cannot be the only thing on the administration’s agenda for that recovery to be truly transformative.

A comprehensive recovery will require help for U.S. workers beyond stimulus dollars. As a $15 minimum wage seems to be stalled in Congress, what can Biden to raise wages to get the economy flowing again? Cities need help, too: What will the administration do to restore our devastated public transit systems, which will need to be running smoothly once people return to work?