The 10 most innovative companies in advertising

The persuasion industry was largely defined during the pandemic year by images of empty city streets set to the soundtrack of swelling piano music. We really were all in it together, right? That’s why this year’s crop of most innovative companies in advertising stands out, because they transcended the cliches and produced exceptional, noteworthy work that succeeded in getting attention amid a universe of distractions.

1. Goodby Silverstein & Partners For balancing Super Bowl hits with anti-racist PSA work In February 2020, prior to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police, the San Francisco-based agency introduced the fantastic “Not a Gun” campaign for Courageous Conversation Global Foundation, a company that leads bias training. The campaign raised awareness of the fact that Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people and asked people to sign a petition to encourage police de-escalation training. Amid the protests after the Floyd and Taylor killings, GS&P created a film, Being Black Is Not a Crime, and accompanied it with a print ad for Tulsa protestors that appeared in the oldest Black-owned newspaper, the Oklahoma Eagle. Once torn out, the ad could be used as a protest sign during the rallies in Tulsa during Trump’s visit. Courageous Conversation has experienced triple-digit growth, which founder Glenn Singleton attributes to GS&P’s work. “If you have the best creatives in the world,” says Goodby partner and chief creative officer Margaret Johnson, “it’d be a crime not to use their powers to try and make the world better.” The agency was also a founding member of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign against Facebook and all the while, the agency held its reputation as one of the strongest Super Bowl specialists with big game work for Doritos, Sodastream, Pepsi, and Cheetos. 2. Wieden+Kennedy For pushing creative boundaries for massive brands The world’s top independent ad agency continues to make the best work in the world for some of the biggest brands. This year W+K managed to do so while acknowledging and helping brands navigate the pandemic, first with Ford, which made one of the best and first pandemic ads, Nike’s “Nothing Can Stop Us” campaign, and helped Michelob Ultra make an impact in its first year as official NBA beer sponsor with great ads, but also putting fans inside the league’s bubble and courtside with Microsoft Teams. Also for Ford, the company helped steer an unprecedented content partnership rollout across Disney-owned networks to announce the highly anticipated new Bronco. It also picked up U.S. creative duties for McDonald’s, as the fast feeder aims to make more creative, culturally relevant work, and promptly did just by helping to launch the Travis Scott meal. 3. TBWA\Worldwide For giving Apple two of the best ads of the pandemic

The agency’s most laudable work this year was for Apple, especially its follow-up to last year’s award-winning mini-sitcom ad “The Underdogs.” Called “The Whole Working-From-Home Thing,” TBWA perfectly distilled the confusion, teamwork, and unique experience of taking office work home during a pandemic. The agency also made an amazing five-hour spot—filmed in a single take—that was essentially a full tour through Russia’s iconic Hermitage museum. 4. Translation For giving State Farm throwback flair for The Last Dance By creating a State Farm ad mixing ’90s SportsCenter footage with a modern script, Translation helped create the most talked-about commercial that ran during ESPN’s 10-part documentary series The Last Dance, one of the most popular and talked about TV events of the year. In November, it helped Beats by Dre rediscover its creative heart with “You Love Me,” directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), written by Lena Waithe, and with music by Solange Knowles, that addressed the gulf between America’s love of Black culture and the systemic racism still inflicted on its Black citizens. The agency also signed a multiyear deal with Disney, to work with brand marketers across all the company’s media properties like ABC, Hulu, and National Geographic, to create more culturally relevant work for more diverse audiences. 5. Observatory For pushing branded content to the next level Observatory has done fun work this year tying film, TV, and pop culture to brands, including Chipotle’s follow-up to its award-winning viral video “Back to the Start,” and teaming up Netflix and Ben & Jerry’s to create flavors for the show Space Force (Boots on the Moooo’n) and Netflix Is a Joke (Punch Line Hotline). But its biggest achievement just became public, working with Nike to create the brand’s in-house entertainment division called Waffle Iron Entertainment. So far, Waffle Iron has more than a dozen projects in development, and in partnership with Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, sold the documentary The Day Sports Stood Still to HBO.

6. Maximum Effort For making Ryan Reynolds an advertising MVP Ryan Reynolds and Co. have so consistently been able to make entertaining ads for Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile (as well as Samsung and Netflix) that subvert advertising while remaining fully self-aware as commercials themselves . . . and making us laugh the whole time. Maximum Effort turned Peloton’s lemon of a Christmas ad into viral “Peloton Girl” lemonade. The year ended with a hilariously charming video hyping Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s acquisition of a U.K. soccer team for the purpose of producing a doc around the entire endeavor. 7. Highdive For showing how small and independent can still win a Super Bowl This 30-person, independent, Chicago-based agency managed to win the 2020 Super Bowl by convincing Bill Murray to relive his Groundhog Day for Jeep, which was nominated for an Emmy. Also for the big game, Highdive convinced Jason Momoa to shed his muscles for Rocket Mortgage. The rest of the year further proved how major brands don’t need a big agency to create attention-getting work, and helped Highdive boost its total revenue growth by 35%. 8. Uncommon London For getting Britain talking during a pandemic

