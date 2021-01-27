The top 5 takeaways from BlackRock head Larry Fink’s 2021 letter to CEOs

It has become an annual tradition. For years now, investment management company BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink writes a letter an annual letter, aimed at other business leaders that is eagerly anticipated by investors, companies—and increasingly—the global sustainability movement.

Having worked in sustainability for more than 30 years, it’s an odd experience to hang on every word of one of the world’s top capitalists. But BlackRock has nearly $9 trillion under management, so its decisions have important implications for the markets, and for the companies in which it owns stock. And Fink’s letters have been pushing sustainability for several years.

This year’s letter—when paired with political shifts in Europe and the U.S.—will have an outsized impact. If demands from shareholders like BlackRock aren’t enough to move companies to improve on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concerns, then the regulators will.

Of course, 2020 was a year unlike any in memory—and this year’s letter reflects the pandemic and its resultant economic distortions. But it’s clear from the start, that these unprecedented events only strengthened Fink’s resolve toward stakeholder capitalism. These five takeaways show why:

1: The pandemic demonstrated the importance of ESG

Sheer fatigue has led many of us to stop processing each day’s shocking headlines. Fink’s letter reflects on the craziness that was 2020 (and the start of 2021) and concludes that ESG issues are more relevant than ever, backing this with the eye-popping statistic of a 96% increase in sustainable investing since 2019.

This makes sense. As a veteran of the sustainability world, I have spent much of my career trying to justify the importance of ESG matters to corporate managers. This was an uphill battle because ESG issues are always someone else’s problem—until the pandemic. Now it’s clear that changes in our environment can make or break corporations, with 2020’s obvious winners (anything online) and losers (anything face-to-face). In that sense, the pandemic ushered in a new way of thinking for companies: there are larger issues at play, from public health to climate to social justice, that will inevitably shape the way we do business.

But of course, the story is more nuanced, and Fink makes an elegant pivot to climate change as the existential threat that affects all. And he makes it very clear that BlackRock will hold companies accountable to act on climate change immediately.