America’s top pandemic playthings: L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Star Wars, Pokémon dominate soaring toy sales

Toys are the name of the game during COVID.

U.S. retail sales topped $25 billion in 2020, up 16% or $3.5 billion, according to the NPD Group.

Note that unit sales didn’t change, but the average selling price did. That jumped 16%.

The increased purchases of playthings is linked to how consumers shifted their spending behaviors during the lockdowns and school closures that upended lives throughout the country and kept the vast majority of America’s children at home—and bored.

Toy sales started rising after the pandemic changed life as we knew it in mid-March and then, ramped up even more later in the spring when Americans received their stimulus checks from the federal government, the Port Washington, New York-based research firm explains. Another spike came in October as the holiday shopping season kicked off and Amazon Prime Day, rescheduled from July, was held.

Here’s the breakdown the biggest—wait for it—players by dollar growth:

Sports toys, including skates, skateboards and scooters (+31%)

Fashion dolls and accessories (+56%)

Building sets (+26%)

Games (+29%)

Summer seasonal toys (+24%)

The top brands of the year included L.O.L. Surprise!, Barbie, Star Wars, Pokémon, and Marvel Universe, the NPD Group says.