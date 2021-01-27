A great strength of remote work? More democratic meetings

In the “modern” business landscape, teams are made up of all types of personalities and demographics as diversity and inclusion efforts are prioritized by leadership teams. Through 2021 and beyond , we will only see more of this.

In a survey on remote work conducted by my company, Owl Labs, 80% of employees said they expect to work from home at least three days a week, indicating hybrid work is here to stay. These new workflows can level the playing field for employees, specifically those who typically wouldn’t speak up during in-person meetings.

Therefore, the joining together of various backgrounds and communication styles will be crucial for success in the hybrid workplace and particularly, in team meetings. Here’s how the virtual setting is democratizing meetings.

ANYONE CAN TAKE CENTER STAGE



In traditional in-person meeting scenarios, the leadership team, as well as those presenting topics, are typically located at the front of the conference room. These people understood to “have the floor.”

Team members who are more timid or introverted in nature could see this as intimidating and feel reluctant to share their ideas or actively participate. Now with in-person meetings less likely, this initial barrier is brought down and opportunities to participate is opened up.

While conference calls or video meetings can have a team member leading or a designated host in presenter mode, it’s easier for someone else to swiftly take the floor and bring their ideas to the virtual table, giving more opportunities for meaningful discussion and idea sharing. These collaborative opportunities are invaluable to leadership, due to the outpouring of organic and free-flowing dialogue, where they are able to hear from their teams, firsthand.

REINVENTED NON-VERBAL CUES

It’s human nature for us to communicate or express ourselves in ways other than spoken or written word—it also plays a large role in business. Non-verbal communication is key for teamwork, and that’s the same in a hybrid environment. However, while we can still pick up on a few non-verbal indicators, it’s more difficult to correctly interpret these in a video format. Therefore, it’s even more important for teams to pay attention to body language.