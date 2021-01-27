Using AI to manage vaccines has gone horribly wrong. Here’s how to do it right

Done right, artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool to help make the rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 more efficient, transparent, and fair. AI is particularly effective at balancing a wide range of competing goals and coming up with recommendations that are globally optimal. Using AI, you can optimally balance health factors, transmissibility risk, and economic impact considerations in order to prioritize who gets vaccinated and when.

But done wrong, AI can make the vaccine allocation process even more inefficient and divisive than it already is. The dangers of using poorly designed AI to guide vaccine allocation was dramatically demonstrated in December when Stanford Medicine relied on an algorithm to determine who should get vaccinated first.

In a story first reported by ProPublica, Stanford Medicine residents who worked in close contact with COVID-19 patients were left out of the first wave of health workers receiving the Pfizer vaccine. In their place were more established doctors who carried a lower risk of patient transmission than frontline residents being called on to intubate COVID-19 patients.

The culprit was an algorithm that Stanford used to select the first 5,000 medical workers to get vaccinated. The algorithm was designed to take into account factors such as age and the location or unit where the staff member worked in the hospital. But medical residents usually don’t have an assigned location, and they’re typically younger than established doctors, two factors that dropped them lower on the vaccination priority list. Only seven residents made the priority vaccination list, even though many of their peers were being asked to volunteer for ICU coverage in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Not only was the algorithm poorly designed, it also was a black box. Frontline healthcare workers who were put on a waiting list had no idea why. Stanford never informed its staff how the algorithm determined who would immediately get the vaccine and who would not. Stanford also did not communicate what would be the impact on its people—when could they expect to get a vaccine and how the delay might affect their chance of getting COVID-19.

The algorithm also failed to take in feedback from the front lines, which would have immediately alerted officials to significant problems with the algorithm. Instead, residents were completely cut out of the process and felt betrayed by Stanford officials. Stanford administrators later apologized in an email to residents, saying, “Please know that the perceived lack of priority for residents and fellows was not the intent at all.”

Not the intent, perhaps, but built into the algorithm.