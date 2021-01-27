Newcomers will change your startup’s culture. That’s a good thing

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. We are growing quickly and adding new executives. I’m worried about how to keep our culture as we insert new people at the top.

— First-time founder of an e-commerce company

Dear Founder,

Congrats on this growth. You are adding people for a reason and as a result, your company is changing. Evolution is good. It means things are working as they should.

Instead of fearing a change for your culture, embrace this as a positive opportunity to advance it. New people who possess skills that your company needs and bring diverse perspectives will contribute to your culture, not take away from it.

Think about this as you make your hires; choose people who will help you and your culture grow. For founders and CEOs—particularly those who are early in their careers—I can’t recommend enough the value of bringing in people who will commit to helping you grow as a leader. I’ve learned from people I’ve worked with in more ways than I can tell you, benefitting greatly from their years of experience managing different problems, different organizations, and different attitudes.