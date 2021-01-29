8 essential Amazon features you’re probably not using

advertisement advertisement

It may very well be that most Amazon shoppers simply head to the site, click around for stuff, and buy it.

But there are deals to be had, features to exploit, and perks to enjoy, many of which aren’t always super easy to find. Here’s a look at some of the not-so-obvious goodies hidden in the nooks and crannies of Amazon’s sprawling mega-site. Does it fit? Forget the measuring tape: Amazon’s mobile apps have a nifty feature that leverages your phone’s camera to let you see how some items will look in your home. So if you find that huge TV you just can’t live without, check to see if it’s got the “Does it fit?” feature underneath the main listing photo. Then, click the “Try now” button to see how it’ll look on your wall.

Turn your purchases into donations As long as you’re buying stuff, you might as well be giving back at the same time. You can sign up for the Amazon Smile program, which donates a portion of your eligible purchases to a cause of your choosing. I have all mine set to go to my son’s school. Make sure that unbeatable deal is really a deal Amazon is quick to tell you that you’re saving a pretty penny off the list price of an item, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re actually saving anything at all. Before you fork over your hard-earned cash, run the item’s link through the search bar at CamelCamelCamel.com or, better yet, use the browser extension, which lets you see an item’s price trends with a single click. Get the most out of your Prime benefits If you’re shelling out $119 a year for Amazon Prime and you’re only using it for two-day shipping and maybe watching some free video content, you’re missing out!

Gift cards for your gadgets Some of your neglected devices are worth store credit, thanks to Amazon’s trade-in program. Check the value of your old e-readers, tablets, streaming sticks, smart speakers, video games, cellphones, and more. Once you’re ready, you’ll be able to print a free shipping label, box up your gadget, and send it on its way. Buy stuff with pretax healthcare accounts Whether you’ve got use-it-or-lose-it FSA (flexible spending account) dollars to spend or your HSA (health savings account) is flush with cash, Amazon has a special section full of eligible items. It’s a good spot to check for general household items before you buy them on Amazon’s main site. You might be surprised at what’s actually eligible.

