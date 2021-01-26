The outrageous costumes of Capitol rioters echo the early days of the KKK

advertisement advertisement

After the riots at the Capitol, images of Jacob Chansley, who’s been dubbed the “QAnon Shaman,” were splashed across news outlets.

advertisement

advertisement

Chansley’s outlandish costume—consisting of American flag-themed face paint, a hat made of bison horns and coyote skins, a shirtless, tattooed torso, and brown pants—was met with fascination and ridicule. Given the outrageous nature of his garb, it might be easy to dismiss Chansley and the others wearing costumes or uniforms at the Capitol as silly or unhinged outliers. However, after spending the last decade studying the rhetoric of organized racist groups in the United States, I know how outfits that look harmless and eccentric can actually have an insidious effect. In fact, costumes and uniforms have played a central role in the appeal of extremist groups throughout the history of the country. The triumph of the spectacle For many extremist groups, a primary goal is to spread their ideology to the mainstream public. In order to accomplish this, groups need to gain as much widespread recognition as they can. Costumes and uniforms are a form of spectacle that attract attention. While most people recognize the infamous hood and white robes of the 1920s Klan, early Klan costumes were homemade, individualized, and much more bizarre.

advertisement

advertisement

Costumes and community Costumes and uniforms in extremist movements serve a second purpose: fostering community among members. While Klan costumes became more homogeneous in the early 20th century, the white hood and robes did more than conceal the wearer’s identity. They also created a sense of “magnetism and prestige” through group secrecy. One ritual of membership involved other members lifting their masks after new recruits joined. In the era of the internet, costumes and uniforms help groups construct community in a different way. Most organized extremist groups in the U.S. primarily communicate in anonymous online spaces, and members are often separated geographically. For these reasons, costumes, uniforms, and symbols on clothing can act as physical indicators of group unity. This can work to bring divergent groups together—such as via a MAGA hat—or to denote a belief in a specific ideology, like patches with the QAnon motto “WWG1WGA,” an abbreviation for “Where We Go One, We Go All.” To be sure, there are ways in which costumes and uniforms do more than simply operate as identifiers. Hitler’s Nazi party believed that mass gatherings gave attendees a “sense of being protectively surrounded by a movement,” with the uniformed guard creating “a tendency to place the center of authority in the Nazi party.” In other words, because people often associate uniforms with legitimacy or power, the use of uniforms can help extremist groups persuade people that they should be trusted.