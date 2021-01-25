Read about this new beverage if you never want to sleep again

The beverage company that once laced its drinks with cocaine is now turning to coffee to provide drinkers with a pick-me-up.

Coca-Cola today unveiled in the U.S. new versions of its iconic Coke that will ensure you never nod off during a Zoom meeting again. Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar are jacked up with Brazilian coffee to the tune of 69 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can.

The buzz-worthy sodas come in Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel flavors, while the low-calorie line features Dark Blend and Vanilla.

The new Coke-coffee combos are shelf-stable and sold in the ready-to-drink coffee aisle of stores.

According to the company website, a 12-ounce can of regular Coke has 34 milligrams of caffeine and a Diet Coke that size has 46 milligrams.

“Many people are often torn between reaching for a soft drink or a coffee at 3 p.m. at work, at school or on the go,” Brandan Strickland, brand director, Coca-Cola Trademark, said in a written statement. “Now, you don’t need to leave Coca-Cola to get your coffee fix.”

This isn’t the world premiere of the drink, though. It was launched in Japan in 2018 and has since debuted in 48 other markets worldwide, each with a tailor-made taste profile.