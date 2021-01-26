5 ways to ask your boss for more flexibility at work

advertisement advertisement

Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, there are still plenty reasons to be optimistic about work after the pandemic. Before the dramatic changes of the coronavirus, many businesses insisted working at an office workstation every day was the only way to ensure accountability and performance. But lockdowns and the necessity for work-from-home strategies have forced companies to rethink and reconsider how work happens and how much flexibility they can afford employees.

advertisement

advertisement

Researchers in psychology and sociology have found workers’ possessing greater amounts of choice and autonomy contribute to engagement, fulfillment, and happiness. Together, these factors improve the health of your workers and your business, overall. To give you an idea of different types of choice-driven workplaces, here are some ways to find your “flex,” along with a few ways to approach your manager for accommodations. Reframe the definition of flexibility

Location of work Flexibility around working from home has received the most attention through the pandemic. And for some people, it is a marvelous new routine. According to a recent survey by Steelcase, where I am on the research team, people appreciated no commute, more time with their families, and greater autonomy and flexibility. Who doesn’t love to work in their fuzzy slippers with their little dog laying at their feet? But on a less positive note, people likewise experienced more isolation, slower decision-making, and less clarity around their responsibilities. And when people worked from home frequently and weren’t satisfied with the experience, they actually saw decreases in their productivity, engagement and innovation. The benefit of the home becoming part of the office is the possibility of asking your employer for technology and office furniture accommodations.

advertisement

Of course, home isn’t the only place you can work anymore and with more flexibility. It’s likely you’ll have more options to work from an increased number of places—and the ability to “work from anywhere.” With hands-free technology or earbuds, perhaps you can even take a low-pressure call during your commute on the train. When work can happen from anywhere, options are expanded. At some point, when the world opens up further, you may be able to ask for access to your company’s local location or at a co-working space. In addition to flexibility outside of the office, also consider how you can gain control of your workday within your office. At your current workstation, determine if you can personalize and obtain a second monitor or an adjustable desk, so you can toggle between sitting and standing. Moreover, consider making a case to your boss for working in various parts of your office or company campus, in the event your workplace has reopened. Timing of work The pandemic has also offered workers a lesson on flexible work hours. Perhaps you’ve taken time later in the morning to help your child with their algebra coursework, only to look up and notice you’ve missed lunch. Or maybe you’ve gotten an early start on the day so you could go for a jog with your running group. This flexibility in hours is another productive way to think about how your work fits into your life. Content of work Also consider flexibility in the “what” of your work. Before the pandemic, you may have been tethered to tight boundaries around your job responsibilities. Now, many companies have become more flexible in how they organize work to meet shifting customer needs. This can pave the way for new opportunities or projects for which you can offer your skills. A simple place to start is to suggest projects or departments to your manager where you can spend a small pocket of time to make a contribution.

advertisement