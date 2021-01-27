How to keep your professional network active during the pandemic

Professional networks can be critically important to everything from professional growth to job security. Jobvite’s 2020 Job Seeker Nation report found that most workers found out about job openings through professional connections (31%) and friends (45%).

And while it might seem like social distancing, lack of professional events, and remote work make networking harder now, you might be surprised, says career coach Eliana Goldstein. “I think it’s one of the best times to network,” she says. People tend to have more flexibility in their schedules, and it’s easier to schedule a 15-minute phone call or video chat versus the pressure that they might feel to meet up for coffee or lunch if the pandemic wasn’t a factor.

And it’s important to build your network before you need it, Goldstein says. So, if you’ve neglected your network or it’s not as strong as you’d like it to be, now is a good time to start cultivating it. Here are some smart ways to start:

Segment your efforts

Networking is about building relationships, so thinking of your “target market” may seem a little transactional. But people are focused on making the best use of their time, especially in a remote environment, says Michael Goldberg, founder of networking consultancy Knockout Networking, and author of Knockout Networking for Financial Advisors and Other Sales Producers.

So, think about the people you need in your network and focus on those targets. “I love to suggest that a target market creates a framework around industry, profession, market segments, niche, dynamic demographic, or geography. That’s really powerful,” he says. That focus allows you to spend your time developing contacts that you need in your network.

Use the A-B-C approach

Goldberg likes to focus on the contacts listed under a letter of the alphabet in his phone. He will pick a letter and work his way through the contacts listed there. He may be standing in line or have a few minutes to kill, and use the time to call and touch base. “You reach out to people that you had a great relationship with,” he says. “What a great way to just reconnect with them. You know, ‘Hello, Anthony. It has been forever. I was just thinking about you would love to reconnect and catch up.'”

Make it a habit

It’s harder to network if you’re trying to fit in cultivating contacts sporadically, Goldstein says. Ideally, you’ll have a weekly or monthly “ritual,” or some other type of regular cadence, where you stay in touch with contacts and friends, reach out to different people, and work on meeting new people to add to your network, she says. It’s much harder to call and ask for something if you haven’t been in touch for ages than it is if you have an ongoing, warm relationship. Add “building my network” to the habits you’ll cultivate this year.