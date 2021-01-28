Forget 1-800-flowers: This data-driven florist wants to build you the perfect custom bouquet, based on just a few keywords

The pandemic has been an ideal time to send flowers. No more birthday dinners, baby announcement brunches, or “I’ve been laid off, let’s drink” nights out? Send flowers. Everyone likes flowers. It’s always a good time to send flowers. The tricky part is quality control.

I once sent my grandmother a puppy-shaped floral arrangement that arrived as a pair of googly eyes on a ball of half-dead mums. Since then, my trust in the floral delivery industry has been jaded. Modern D2C floral companies, like Bouqs, Farmgirl Flowers, and Urban Stems, have served me well, but once I’ve missed their shipping cutoffs, I’m trapped in the unpredictable supply chain of 1-800-Big Flower.

Floracracy CEO and founder Sarah-Eva Marchese found herself in a similar predicament when communicating flower orders for her wedding and her grandmother’s funeral. Frustrated with the experience, she used her background in war studies and international security to pinpoint the floral delivery industry’s challenging dichotomy: the desire to buy something that’s deeply personal and the total lack of confidence in whether you’ll get what you purchased.

Her online floral company Floracracy—which officially launched with $1.02M in funding last October—uses patent-pending software based on research-backed algorithms to determine what you really mean when you say you want a “bohemian” arrangement for your mother. For instance, when you say “whimsical,” Marchese points to historical data that clarifies that to mean “tall line flowers” in “light yellow hues.” Most people have a nuanced history with flowers, says Marchese, tending to pick the blooms that grew outside their childhood home or the color or shape that reminds them of a memory. Trends infiltrate: Red roses are out. Toffee roses are in.

Floracracy shoppers follow a step-by-step process to determine a desired style, arrangement shape, size, and intention. It then provides a visual mockup of the arrangement, where you can tweak individual flowers or have Floracracy design an arrangement based on availability and a curated list of color palettes.

When I tried it out, the interface was glitchy—sometimes literally, sometimes in the sense that there are too many options and explanations for things that seem to be for show. After spending a good amount of time on the site, I sent my mother the “Jane,” a “Rustic” style arrangement that I filled with white ranunculus, parrot tulips, and pink roses. I balked when I saw a medium size, roughly 35 blooms, was $275, but the promise of an included “blown-glass vases that are made in the famous Verre Beldi factory in Morocco” and free overnight shipping, soothed my sticker shock. A little bit.