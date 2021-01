While Valentine’s Day is often maligned as a Hallmark Holiday for flower shops, candy companies, and restaurants, let’s face it: We could all use a little more love and sweetness in our lives this year. That’s why this year we’re embracing V-Day as an opportunity to send tokens of our affection to friends, family, and romantic partners alike—and send them things they’ll actually love. Whether you’re looking for a sweet “thinking of you” bauble or a full-blown declaration of your love, we’ve compiled 45 gifts that will delight anyone in your life, starting from just $11.