Innovating It Forward: Inside the new programs that are supporting communities and small businesses in a time of need

I’m going to read a quote of yours where [you were discussing your relationship with your cancer experience.] You’ve said that you “always have a choice. Even in the most trying situations, you have a choice in terms of how you respond. As life continues, you don’t always get to choose what happens to you or when it happens to you, but you do always get to choose your response.” I’m just curious as to how this might’ve changed your perspective on things, how you operate either personally and or professionally or the two together. How did that sort of life-changing experience affect you in that capacity?

That goes way back to my childhood, and that was used quite frequently in my household growing up. What I love about this expression, Chris, is that there’s so much that’s out of our control and you know what, for me, and this quote was in relation to my adventure with breast cancer, which I’m thankfully on the other side of and six years out now, gratefully, but it applies to last year, it applies to this morning negotiating with your children over what to eat for breakfast. It has so many wide ranging applications, because you’re not always in control of what happens, but you’re always in control of how you respond. For me, that’s always empowering, right? That I am always in control of how I choose to respond and the perspective that I choose to take on. That has been a game changing perspective for me in life. It’s something I continue to take and pay forward personally and professionally.

