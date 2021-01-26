The creative power of 4—and how it can make your teams more productive

advertisement advertisement

John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

advertisement

advertisement

Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion. Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine. Famous groups of four are everywhere we look in the creative world—from rock bands to television. Maybe we should take note for the corporate creative process. DISCOVERING THE POWER OF FOUR The pandemic is forcing many in the advertising and marketing worlds to be creative while working remotely. Virtual creativity is different from typical in-person creativity, and understanding its nature is crucial to understanding its true power, pandemic or not. I started Ideasicle, a virtual idea generation agency serving the advertising world in 2010, well before any pandemic forced remote work. It started as an experiment where I recruited a pool of creative people, identified clients and idea projects, and we’d come up with ideas as a team. One of the things I learned early on was how many people to include on a virtual team for maximum—and quality—idea generation. Turns out, those “famous fours” were onto something.

advertisement

At first, I recruited teams of seven, eight, and nine people for various client projects. I figured the more brains, the better. I would also try smaller groups of two or three. Fewer people, but more time for each participant, I thought. Turns out, when there are too many or too few people on the assignment the idea generation suffers. MORE IS NOT MERRIER When there were more than four people working virtually on an assignment, there were fewer ideas posted, fewer builds and riffs, and generally not enough energy in the virtual space. And when ideas were finally posted, they were completely thought through, as if trying to impress. (That turned out to be a clue.) These projects were fine. I presented what we had, the clients were happy, and we got paid. But I knew the ideas could be better, so I started knocking down the numbers on the teams. As teams got smaller, the number of ideas increased. And there’s a logical, very human reason. GOOD IDEAS REQUIRE RISKING BACK IDEAS Creativity is a very human, very intimate process for most people. To raise your hand and proclaim you have an idea is to expose a bit of yourself to others. It takes courage and confidence.

advertisement

This fear factor correlated positively with an increased number of people on the teams. The more people, the more fear. The more fear, the less likely a team member is to share an uncertain idea. But “uncertain” ideas, I’ve found, are the lifeblood of a great virtual idea-generating session. Because the magic of the virtual process isn’t just the ideas each individual posts, it’s what happens between the team members when they see each other’s ideas. An exaggerated example of this effect was when a team member posted an idea to the Idea Stream notifying the team that he wouldn’t be able to post anything that afternoon due to a dentist appointment. The other three on the team saw that and turned it into an idea for the assignment! Just the notion of a dentist appointment triggered a whole thread of ideas and builds, one of which we actually presented to the client. My mantra for virtual idea generation became: “When in doubt, post it.” You never know what it may spark in a teammate. And that kind of risk-taking is much more likely to happen when the team is unafraid. Conversely, we had a few assignments where the budget was lower, so we did it with two or three on the team. And like those assignments with too many people, the projects went okay, but the energy in the virtual room was low. Why? Not enough perspectives colliding. When you have only two people working on an assignment, you only have only two points of view, two perspectives, two outlooks on life colliding, and only one person’s ideas on which each can build and riff. Teams should be not too big, not too small. Four.

advertisement