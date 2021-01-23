How to stay safe from the new, fast-spreading COVID-19 mutations

advertisement advertisement

A fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in at least 20 states, and people are wondering: How do I protect myself now?

When someone with the coronavirus in their respiratory tract coughs, talks, sings, or even just breathes, infectious respiratory droplets can be expelled into the air. These droplets are tiny, predominantly in the range of 1-100 micrometers. For comparison, a human hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter. The larger droplets fall to the ground quickly, rarely traveling farther than 6 feet from the source. The bigger problem for disease transmission is the tiniest droplets—those less than 10 micrometers in diameter—which can remain suspended in the air as aerosols for hours at a time. With people possibly having more virus in their bodies and the virus being more infectious, everyone should take extra care and precautions. Wearing face masks and social distancing are essential. Spaces and activities that were previously deemed “safe,” such as some indoor work environments, may present an elevated infection risk as the variant spreads. The concentration of aerosol particles is usually highest right next to the individual emitting the particles and decreases with distance from the source. However, in indoor environments, aerosol concentration levels can quickly build up, similar to how cigarette smoke accumulates within enclosed spaces. This is particularly problematic in spaces that have poor ventilation. With the new variant, aerosol concentration levels that might not have previously posed a risk could now lead to infection.

What can you do to stay safe? 1: Pay attention to the type of face mask you use, and how it fits Most off-the-shelf face coverings are not 100% effective at preventing droplet emission. With the new variant spreading more easily and likely infectious at lower concentrations, it’s important to select coverings with materials that are most effective at stopping droplet spread. When available, N95 and surgical masks consistently perform the best. Otherwise, face coverings that use multiple layers of material are preferable. Ideally, the material should be a tight weave. High-thread-count cotton sheets are an example. Proper fit is also crucial, as gaps around the nose and mouth can decrease the effectiveness by 50%. 2: Follow social distancing guidelines While the current social distancing guidelines are not perfect—6 feet isn’t always enough—they do offer a useful starting point. Because aerosol concentration levels and infectivity are highest in the space immediately surrounding anyone with the virus, increasing physical distancing can help reduce risk. Remember that people are infectious before they start showing symptoms, and they may never show symptoms, so don’t count on seeing signs of illness.