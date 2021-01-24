How to watch the NFL Conference Championships live on CBS or Fox without cable

After a most unusual year for professional football (and all sports), NFL fans are gearing up for the final games of the 2020 season. The conference championships are happening on Sunday, January 24, between the AFC and the NFC conferences. The winners will determine which two teams advance to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on February 7. Here’s the Sunday lineup:

3:o5 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (Fox) 6:40 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS)

Coronavirus restrictions will put their usual damper on watching the games in person, but you can still stream them on your phone, computer, or smart TV, even if you don’t have cable. Both games are being shown on over-the-air broadcast networks. The first game is on Fox and the second on CBS, so you’ll need a streaming service that offers those.

One free option is Locast, a nonprofit service that offers broadcast networks in select areas. If Locast isn’t available in your area, you can try one of the subscription-based streaming services below, many of which are offering free trials:

If you don’t mind watching the games on your mobile device, you can do that for free on the Yahoo Sports app.

And finally, it’s worth remembering that both of these networks are free with an over-the-air antenna. If you can get the reception, it might just be worth watching the games the old-fashioned way. Enjoy!