The story behind the Moon rock in the Biden Oval Office

That’s how two staff members from NASA’s Johnson Space Center ended up on a plane from Houston to Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 18, two days before Biden’s inauguration, toting “lunar sample 76015,143.”

The dark gray, diamond-shaped rock weighs about three-quarters of a pound (332 grams), and it is sealed in a glass and aluminum display case, filled with nitrogen, to prevent the rock from being affected by air or humidity.

Biden’s Moon rock was first spotted by a Washington Post reporter touring the redecorated Oval Office on Inauguration Day, before Biden himself had set foot inside. The Moon rock sits on the lowest shelf of the set of built-in bookshelves immediately to the left of the president’s Resolute Desk.

During planning for the incoming president’s office decor, “The White House curator’s office contacted NASA to see if it was possible to loan a lunar sample for display in the Oval Office,” reports a NASA spokesperson by email, “and NASA was happy to accommodate the request.”

Biden wanted the rock as a reminder of the ambition and accomplishments of previous Oval Office occupants—of the power of asking Americans to reach beyond themselves.

On Thursday, May 25, 1961, at 12:30 p.m., when President John F. Kennedy took the podium in the U.S. House of Representatives and issued his famous call that “this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy was asking Americans to do something that was then, quite literally, impossible. The country didn’t have the technology, or the understanding, to fly to the Moon. But, as Kennedy foretold, it would not just be American astronauts landing on the Moon, but “it will be an entire nation. For all of us must work to put [them] there.” Going to the Moon, Kennedy would later say, was the kind of goal that serves “to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills.”