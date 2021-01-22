230 audio clips in 24 countries: What life sounds like under lockdown

As a creative artist, my work explores how people interact with sound and how it impacts upon our daily lives through listening – that’s active listening with attention, rather than passive hearing. I do this by using recorded sound, particularly sound which is associated with place, addressing issues of memory and identity.

This can be in pieces of music, sound installations or online sound maps, which I have been creating since 2005. My passion for listening comes from a concern that in an increasingly visually oriented world, it is easier for us to push sound into the background, rather than focus on it. To an extent, we’ve forgotten how to listen, but lockdown has provided us with a new opportunity. For many of us restrictions have given us more time and more space in our lives – but they have also changed the soundscape of our lives significantly.

A COVID-19 sound map

Three days after the first lockdown began in the UK, I put out a call via social media to ask for help capturing sounds which had changed as a result of governments’ actions around the world to curb the spread of the virus. It struck me that the extraordinary times in which we found ourselves would be worth documenting as far as the changing soundscape was concerned.

In recent years, I have become fascinated by how sound maps allow us to preserve non-permanent sounds, or ones that are about to disappear altogether – for example, capturing the soundscape of a location where a new road is about to be built. I believe this is the modern-day equivalent of what Canadian composer and researcher R Murray Schafer referred to back in the 1970s as “museums for disappearing sounds.” I wanted to preserve the temporary sounds of lockdown for the future, while, at the same time, encouraging people to really listen.

I suggested four possible groups of sounds: recordings of empty city centers, loudspeaker announcements relating to the pandemic, birdsong – or other sounds which could now be heard in the absence of the normal urban din – and new community events (such as clapping for key workers). As well as the sound itself, I requested some text reflecting on how the sound was different and what had prompted the listener to submit it.

What has developed is an evolving, crowd-sourced sound map, built in the Google Earth Web environment, containing more than 230 sounds from 24 countries around the world. Icons locate the sounds on the map, each one with an explanatory box, with text and playback controls for the sound.

Lockdown sounds

One of the first sounds submitted came from someone trying to get back to the UK on one of the last flights out of Spain in late March. He recorded this in Barcelona Airport as he waited for his flight.