For women in leadership, breaking unwritten rules is part of the process

If you work on enough political campaigns, like I have, you eventually learn the playbook by heart. You learn what separates successful candidates from unsuccessful candidates and what makes winning and losing campaigns different. You figure out which voters you need for a victory and how best to reach them.

And while there are differences from district to district, state to state, race to race, and election year to election year, there are certain campaign lessons that apply across the board. I believe strongly in those lessons. But I also want to make sure you understand that one of the most important parts of knowing the lessons and unwritten rules is figuring out when you can and should break them.

For the sake of my compliance and legal team, I’ll note: I’m not talking about laws or federal, state, or local election rules. Those laws and rules are not to be broken. They’re there for a reason, and if you want to be elected to make laws, it’s generally a good idea not to break them. And a disclaimer to that disclaimer: I am, of course, not including acts of protest or civil disobedience here. Some of America’s most important changes have been a result of people’s staging sit- ins or protests, thanks to civil rights or environmental protestors literally putting their well- being on the line to impact change. As the late, great Georgia Representative John Lewis, a man who’d been arrested for protesting dozens of times, often noted, there is such a thing as good trouble.

What I am talking about are the unwritten rules that tell candidates, particularly women, how they should behave, how they should dress, what their backgrounds should be. The ones that say that there’s only one path to victory, only one way a candidate should look. The ones that say you can’t do certain things as a woman or can’t win certain races because of who you are or where you come from or what university you went to. Those are the rules that set arbitrary limits. In today’s world, we’ve got no time for rules like that.

You may ask why someone who came up in the political system and works in a large organization within that system wants you to break out of it. It’s quite simple: This system wasn’t designed for women like us.

It’s not just politics, of course. Everything from CPR and crash-test dummies to military equipment and space suits was designed for men. Those may seem like minor issues until you read studies showing men have significantly better odds when in a car crash or requiring CPR. A study of medical research of the last twenty- five years shows that while progress has been made, women are still underrepresented in studies of cardiovascular health, digestive health, and more. And that progress likely only came because Congress had to pass a law in 1993 to require government- funded research to include women and people of color. Women still face a gender pay gap and often pay more for everything from certain medications to razors to cars. And don’t even get me started on tampons and pads—another version of a pink tax!

Perhaps my favorite unwritten rule-breakers are the brave women who become the firsts. From Jeannette Rankin, the Montanan who was the first woman elected to Congress, to more recent firsts like the first Native American women and the first Muslim women elected to Congress, we are still seeing women of all races, ages, religions, and more break through barriers that no one has broken before, deciding to take a leap that literally no one else like them has ever taken.