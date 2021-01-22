We need to stop ‘untitling’ and ‘uncredentialing’ professional women

The inauguration marked a new presidential administration and a couple of other important firsts: Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman and the first Black and South Asian to hold that office. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden became the first president’s wife to hold a paying job outside the White House. Despite these women’s career achievements, they’ve both been subjected to a common form of workplace gender bias that continues to play out in many organizations.

Recently, the author of a Wall Street Journal op-ed suggested that the First Lady drop the “Dr.” before her name. The backlash was severe, with many people labeling it “sexist” and “misogynistic.” Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, tweeted: “This story would have never been written about a man.”

Even when titles are not used, it is diminishing to refer to women by their first names alone when using first and last names for men. After the vice-presidential debate in October, commentator Matthew Dowd referred to then-Senator Kamala Harris as “Kamala” while referring to her opponent as “Mike Pence.” When pointed out to him, Mr. Dowd owned his mistake and vowed to “be careful.”

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also noted that it is disrespectful “calling women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles and last names when referring to men of [equal] stature.”

Omitting titles for women while using them for men diminishes women’s perceived authority and credibility. Until now there has been no name to describe this phenomenon, making it difficult to draw attention to the problem and nearly impossible to search the internet for information. We propose a new term for this behavior: untitling.

Untitling happens repeatedly to women with professional titles, such as doctors (medical, research, and professional), professors, clergy, government officials, military personnel, and coaches. Recent research of 321 speaker introductions found that when female physicians introduced other physicians they almost always used their “doctor” titles (for 95% of male doctors and 97.8% of female doctors). However, male physicians introduced other male physicians as “doctor” in 72.4% of the cases, but only 49.2% of the time when introducing female physicians.

Most instances of untitling are not as deliberate as the one in the Wall Street Journal op-ed but can be just as damaging. As Professor Claire Hopkins pointed out, omitting titles when introducing women is “a subtle form of unconscious bias that may appear trivial, but can adversely affect their perceived authority.” Professor Hopkins described being introduced as “Claire” in front of a 2,000-person debate audience, while her male opponent was introduced as “Professor Blogs.” In another example, Dr. Susan Fong, who holds two doctoral degrees—M.D. and Ph.D.—was mistakenly referred to as “Ms. Fong” in an article in a physicians’ magazine for which she was the lead author. Her male coauthor was referred to correctly as “Dr. Kossoff.” Similarly, female professors report that students address them using their first name or as “Miss/Ms./Mrs. Lastname,” even when these professors have introduced themselves and signed emails with their professional titles.