Try these 3 tactics to boost your personal productivity

In 2007, Marc Andreessen advocated having no schedule. At the time, he thought that working on whatever is most important or interesting whenever he wanted would make him happier, save him time, and enable greater flow states.

Fast-forward to 2020, where Andreessen talks about having a very strict schedule—with the day of the week determining what his days look like. He flipped the rule he used before, in order to adapt to his new situation of starting a venture capital company.

Like Andreessen (and probably you as well), I can relate when he describes productivity as one of his guilty pleasures. I first discovered productivity when I was burned out from summer school at college and in the middle of a new semester. I needed to get back into studying. Productivity advice was a nerdy, entertaining, form of procrastination. If I had only one or two hours’ worth of willpower a day to study, what would I do? How could I ease myself into doing more?

Since then, I’ve spent hundreds (probably thousands) of hours investigating how other people work. I’ve talked to recording artists such as Post Malone through my video series Prologue; I interviewed authors and read a ton of books. I even worked as a staff writer for Lifehacker, covering psychology and productivity. One of the most important things I’ve learned is this:

For every person who has applied a tactic to their success, there is another who has done the opposite to equal success. Andreessen is an example in which the same person has used opposite rules to succeed.

Productivity has gone from being a clear, quantitative measure of each worker’s efficiency in a factory setting during the Industrial Age to a mix of everything in an office setting—psychology, creativity, business operations, collaboration, communications, etc. But, true to its etymology, it’s still fundamentally about being capable of efficient work.

One of the greatest changes in our current times is that the best general productivity rules for each person—not groups of people—are already well known:

Stay healthy (physically, emotionally, financially)

Focus on one thing at a time

Turn off your notifications

Get as much sleep as you need

Spend time picking the right things to work on

In my view, the most valuable one-size-fits-all tactics for each person bolster these fundamentals. Examples include mental models for choosing the right thing to do, techniques to relax and go to sleep, and such.