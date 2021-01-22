Why remote work may render the 5-day workweek obsolete

A little over one hundred years ago, a New England mill instituted the five-day workweek to accommodate Jewish and Christian day of rest observances. The masses followed suit. This five days on, two days off cadence still exists, but to put it simply, it is inefficient.

Employees run out of steam working eight or more hours a day for five days straight. My colleagues at Miami University and I recently conducted research illustrating this exact point. Across two different samples, we found that employee motivation and performance steadily decline across the five-day workweek. We are conditioned to work hard at the beginning of the week, but we lose focus as the weekend approaches.

Another problem is that thanks to technology, the eight-hour, “9-to-5” workday is a mirage. We think it exists, but it doesn’t. We are constantly checking in and refreshing our inboxes. And this extra time spent on work work hours either go unnoticed by employers or go unregulated by employees.

It’s time to get realistic about how people work in the 21st century. To the degree that we can acknowledge what is actually happening—and what is actually effective—we can begin to experiment with work hours in ways that simultaneously increase productivity and well-being.

The experimental 4-day workweek

In an attempt to optimize employees’ work hours, organizations have experimented with a four-day workweek. Research suggests that these condensed work schedules can decrease overall productivity. The human body isn’t built for talking to people, staring at screens, or operating machinery for ten hours at a time. Further, workplace engagement is already a problem when working the accepted eight hours a day.

Condensed work schedules are common in health services and manufacturing, but professional service employers are also giving it a try. The consensus is professional employees see little value in four-day workweeks. It sounds nice in theory, but it doesn’t work in practice. Clients and colleagues demand quick responses, so we end up working five days or more.

Benefits of spreading out work

A mere 300 years ago, before the industrial revolution, there was no such thing as grinding it out for five days in order to run to a Saturday date night or a day of lesiure on Sunday. From the start of when Homo erectus first began roaming the earth, working and living were one and the same. Every day we did our chores. Every day we enjoyed the company of our tribe. The five-day workweek is a sociocultural artifact, not evidence-based framework for maximizing productivity and well-being.