Ava DuVernay and Array will make exclusive audio series for Spotify

Announced today, DuVernay and her arts collective Array will produce exclusive scripted and unscripted audio programming through Spotify’s Gimlet studio, overseen by Array Filmworks President Sarah Bremner.

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend Array’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay said in a statement. “The opportunity to work with Lydia Polgreen [managing director of Gimlet] and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.”

In the race to amplify its presence in the podcasting space, Spotify has been relentless in its bids for big name exclusives (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Obamas, Joe Rogan, Reba McEntire, and on and on), as well as a more direct play for Gen Z listeners with its lineup of programming featuring social media stars. The company has also made a series of strategic acquisitions, most recently scooping up podcast advertising and publishing platform Megaphone back in November.

While no details are available yet on DuVernay’s podcasts, it’s safe to assume they’ll deftly cover social and racial issues in some capacity and elevate storytellers given the work that Array has aligned itself with.

“Ava DuVernay and her team at Array are at the forefront of telling powerful stories about the most pressing issues of our time,” Polgreen said in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring their passion for lifting up forgotten and neglected voices to life in audio.”