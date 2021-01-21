The pandemic inspired a new wave of conscious consumerism—but only temporarily

My firm, Good Must Grow, was curious to see what impact the pandemic was having on purpose-driven behaviors, so we launched a mid-year checkpoint for our annual Conscious Consumer Spending Index, which measures consumer sentiment about conscious shopping. Our findings were as encouraging as any we had seen in recent history. After a three-year slide in support of conscious consumerism, the pandemic awakened a collective sense of purpose. The Index was surging in the right direction.

Unfortunately, by the time we reached our annual year-end poll, all of this momentum had disappeared. We were right back to matching 2019’s record-low performance. We saw declines in the number of Americans who are spending with socially responsible brands. The news was even worse for charitable giving. For the first time since the Index was established, fewer than half of Americans reported donating to a charity in the past year.

The lone bright spot in our study was a slight rebound for focusing on sustainability in buying decisions.

What happened?

In the spring, we were swimming in stories about brands giving back. Distilleries were transforming their operations to produce hand sanitizer. Ford plants were assembling respirators instead of F-150 trucks. Dyson was building ventilators instead of vacuums. Brooks Brothers was producing medical gowns and other supplies for frontline healthcare workers. Many Americans believed this pandemic was a short-term crisis, and that we would all just hunker down for a bit, persevere, and get back to living life in no time. The crisis stirred us to be kinder to those around us, to support our local businesses, to give back and do good. Even amidst some finger pointing about how we were responding to the coronavirus and who was to blame for not handling it better, on the whole we were getting through this #together.

But as we hit summer, most of the feel-good headlines gave way to divisive debates on masks, stay-at home orders, and issues with testing. In addition to quarantine, parts of the country also went under curfew, as protests filled streets in response to the senseless murder of George Floyd. And then we rolled right into one of the most contentious and polarizing presidential elections in U.S. history.

The dark drumbeat of a protracted pandemic, the deafening noise of political propaganda machines, the endless black hole that is social media, all left our country with many questions and few answers. As 2020 dragged along, it became less and less clear what to believe and who to trust. We began to lose patience with social distancing, working from home and putting our lives on perpetual hold. We were burned out and tired of operating in survival mode. Our finances and our mental health were strained and stretched to their limits. The end result is a predictable onset of compassion fatigue.