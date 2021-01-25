5 things we learned by launching Google TV during a pandemic

advertisement advertisement

It was a day in late March. I was on my third video call and it wasn’t even 10 a.m.

“We’re going to have to rethink the keynote format,” I told my colleagues. “Can we host it virtually? And should we move the production lines to a country that is still open?” These were questions I’d never needed to consider before, but I was asking them now. “Oh, and we’ll have to get creative about testing since we can’t access the TV labs,” I added with a sigh. It was going to be a long day. We were planning for the launch of Google TV, a new entertainment experience that would be available first on the new Chromecast with Google TV. Working toward a product launch that includes both new software and hardware is a lot like working in show business. Once a launch date is on the calendar, we are committed. Whatever challenges arise, the show must go on—even if that challenge is a global pandemic. For my team, the impact of COVID-19 went beyond launch logistics, extending to our day-to-day world. Google is well-known for its investment in making office life hospitable. Orchestrating a remote product launch demanded that we rethink many of our established workflows and brainstorming processes. This hurdle will sound familiar to many leaders. 2020 asked a lot of us all. So what happened? We got scrappy. We threw out the old processes and experimented. We focused on outcomes and not on doing things a certain way just because that’s how they had always been done. The company supported us in every way—ensuring that every team member could expense the necessary equipment to make their home office more comfortable and productive and offering resources and tools to promote well-being and work-life balance. In the end, we designed, built, and successfully launched a brand-new product amid a pandemic. Here are a few things we learned along the way. Reinvent “normal” For us, the transition to remote work meant no more morning scrums, no more spontaneous whiteboard sessions, and no more break room chats. It was an entirely new work paradigm, and we couldn’t simply adapt our existing processes. We had to start with the goal and work backward from there.

Early on, we had to rethink our certification process. We needed to ship prototypes from the manufacturer to our partners, but many countries had shut down postal services. We had to improvise. In the end, we successfully delivered the products via DHL, but this experience taught us that there’s no template for processes during a pandemic. We had to make it up as we went along. Social distancing complicated our external efforts as well as our internal processes. We had to reimagine the launch keynote and decided to host a virtual event over YouTube. To re-create the air of excitement, we even delivered themed gift kits to the attending press—complete with movie theater popcorn—for the Chromecast with Google TV premiere. Don’t default to video meetings Before the pandemic, we could stop by a colleague’s desk for a quick chat. It’s tempting to try and replicate that experience through a video call, but before you know it, that 5-minute chat has turned into a 30-minute conversation. As it turns out, Parkinson’s Law applies to meetings, too. That adage goes, “Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion,” so if you book a 30-minute call, expect it to take that long (if not longer). Google’s work culture has always encouraged spontaneous collaboration, but now we needed an easy way to tap the right people for quick communication. In preparation for the launch, we decided to start chatrooms for every team. Many organizations have a similar system in place, but to make it work, everyone has to ask, Does this warrant a meeting, an email, or just a chat message? Choose the medium that best suits your goal, rather than defaulting to a virtual face-to-face meeting. Get clear on accountability of deliverables The Google TV launch required input from nearly every department. Coordinating a major project across multiple teams is already a feat, but doing it remotely is even more challenging. It’s critical to establish clear accountability for every component. Our team managed the launch timeline and set up regular video calls with other department heads. But beyond that, every team felt empowered to brainstorm solutions to meet the need of the moment. Clear accountability means that when issues arise, the people with the right skill sets feel empowered to solve them. Determining accountability may sound simple, but it requires commitment and consistency. We had to be intentional about project management and decisive on delegation. Once an item had been delegated, people could be trusted to complete their tasks and escalate issues so we could resolve them quickly.

