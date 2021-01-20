advertisement
Twitter debuts historic White House account @SecondGentleman

New ground has been broken today.

Vice President Kamala Harris (right) and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, wave as former Vice President Mike Pence departs after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. [Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images]
By Connie Lin1 minute Read
For hundreds of years, the spouses of U.S. presidents and vice presidents have been known as “First Ladies” and “Second Ladies.” That was, of course, when the country’s first and second in command were always male.

But new ground has been broken today as Kamala Harris stepped into the role of vice president, becoming the first female to hold the office. And with that came the question of what to do about an official nickname for her husband, Doug Emhoff.

It was a problem much of the country was hoping to have four years ago, when presidential nominee Hillary Clinton seemed poised to become the first female to hold the highest office in the land. But while that didn’t work out, it gave decision-makers and pundits plenty of time to coin the 21st-century designations “First Gentleman” and “Second Gentleman.”

Social media company Twitter was among the first to roll out the new terms today as it transitioned the institutional White House accounts from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec.

The handle for the vice president’s spouse, typically @SecondLady, was replaced by the new @SecondGentleman. It debuted with significant momentum, gaining more than 800,000 followers within a few hours.

At the time of writing, the Second Gentleman has yet to post to the inaugural account.

