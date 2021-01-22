Biden has inherited the worst health crisis in memory. Can he turn it around?

“I promise you, we will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era. Will we rise to the occasion, is the question,” President Joe Biden said in his inaugural speech. “Will we master this rare and difficult hour? Will we meet our obligations, and pass along a new and better world to our children? I believe we must.”

The U.S. handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a lasting stain on the country’s history. More than 400,000 Americans have died from the virus and more will die still. The big question now is: Can Biden ensure hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 cases are able to access adequate supplies of tests, protective gear, vaccines, and health workers? Can he wrest back control of a vaccine rollout gone awry? At a minimum, can he convince Americans to wear masks?

Biden’s initial response to these questions includes a 198-page COVID-19 plan bolstered by a series of executive orders that he signed during his first two days in office. He mandated 100 days of masking among federal employees on federal lands and in federal buildings, and a restoration of the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. Americans will also be required to wear masks on trains, planes, and buses. He also ordered the reconstitution of the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, a group within the National Security Council that was responsible for following disease outbreaks around the world under President Barack Obama. The emphasis of these orders has been on embracing the wisdom of science and taking a more national approach to curbing the virus.

The splashiest headline is his promise to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days. The U.S. is already close to administering a million doses per day. In the last week, more than 6 million people received the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If that rate continues, vaccine production allowing, everyone in the U.S. will be vaccinated by sometime in 2022.

The Biden White House has laid out specific goals for how to bring the pandemic under control through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which ultimately Congress will have to sign off on. Of that, the president wants to put $400 billion toward dealing with COVID-19 directly, including delivering the promised 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his term.

Pressed on whether Republicans will approve such an enormous financial commitment, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Republicans are looking to have a conversation about next steps and the president will be “rolling up his sleeves and will be quite involved.”

Already, Biden has said that he will open up vaccinations to more people, ramp up production of more vaccines, and withhold a small number of doses to ensure that people can get a second dose within the prescribed time period. The president also wants to increase the number of places where people can receive vaccines to include community health centers, mobile health units, pharmacies, and other locations like stadiums and school gymnasiums. He plans to erect a giant workforce of vaccinators using retired health workers, the national guard, military medical personnel, and first responders.