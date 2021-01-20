Joe Biden is the president. Here are some executive actions he is expected to take

Today’s presidential inauguration marks the transition of power between two diametrically, couldn’t-be-more opposed political leaders. And if reports are correct, newly elected Joe Biden will arrive at the White House with a plan to unpack predecessor Donald Trump’s legacy more swiftly and aggressively than we’ve seen in modern history.

President Biden is expected to sign 17 executive orders, memorandums, and proclamations just hours after taking the oath of office, his staffers told news outlets. Several of those signatures will undo some of the Trump era’s flagship policies, including a full stop on construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and lifting of the travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries.

Others will reverse the White House’s stance on key issues, starting with rejoining the Paris climate accord and canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, and requiring face masks on federal property to block coronavirus transmission.

As Trump jets off to Mar-a-Lago on Air Force 1 for the final time and Biden places his hand on the bible at the Capitol, here’s what to expect by day’s end (per CNN, CBS, and the New York Times):