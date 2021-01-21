How Trump gave rise to the aesthetics of hate

He was the reality show president. The fluorescent orange president. The president with a comb-over coif that could neither be classified as hair nor as a toupee.

But ultimately, Donald J. Trump the caricature laid the foundation for a brand that emboldened and radicalized the right. Built atop the American flag, supported by stolen work, and intermixed with homegrown memes, Trump’s impact on political design will linger, even with President Joe Biden sworn into office.

To make his splash as a presidential candidate in 2015, Trump didn’t introduce a bold and poised new political brand, as did U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He co-opted the brands of others, points out Forest Young, chief creative officer at brand consultancy Wolff Olins. That includes the sloppily made MAGA hat with a slogan from the Reagan administration, and the Space Force logo that was clearly built upon Star Trek. His fans have doubled down on sloppy design with homegrown memes ranging from Pepe the Frog to Trump as a greased-up, gun-toting Rambo.

“I’d say de-skilled design has been a trademark of Trump,” says Young, noting that the former president’s own simplistic campaign flag could have been made in Microsoft Word by anyone. It’s a visual embodiment of Trump’s fight-for-the-everyman messaging, and its humble aesthetics make any high-design response appear elite and inauthentic.

To be fair, the left has its share of homegrown branding, too. “When I look back to my favorite bits of Obama fan art, they’re always the rogue pieces: like Obama riding a unicorn shooting rainbow lasers from his palms. So it’s not just about class or aesthetics or visual precision for me,” says Matt Ipcar, executive creative director at Blue State Digital, who worked on both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bid for the White House. “There’s a lot of really ugly stuff on [the left] that I absolutely love. It’s the message of hate and disunity celebrated in the Trump pieces—both official and rogue—that leave me horrified.”

This hatred and disunity seeps beyond Trump the orator. Because the biggest coup of the Trump campaign was that he stole the brand of America itself.

“It is interesting you have all these symbolic elements—Viking symbolism, Pepe the Frog, these things exist in Parler, 4chan—but to me the most amazing thing Trump was able to do was he himself branded himself to be part of the flag,” says Young, pointing out how often Trump spoke in front of an oversize American flag, just like the famous scene in the movie Patton. Trump, once known for his gaudy penchant for gold, became synonymous with red, white, and blue.