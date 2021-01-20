The internet has hilarious guesses about the letter Trump reportedly left for Biden

It seemed as though the last meme of the Trump presidency had already come and gone, but on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, a final entry made it in just under the wire.
Trump’s daily public schedule throughout January, consisting of “many calls and many meetings,” can no longer hold claim to that dubious Final Meme honor, thanks to the reported existence of a successor letter.
Scoop: Trump wrote @JoeBiden a note, sources tell me.
Trump never came to the Oval Office this morning, but the letter was left for the incoming president in the Oval via an aide.
And: @VP Mike Pence left a note for @KamalaHarris on his desk in West Wing.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021
It’s a long-standing tradition in keeping with the peaceful transfer of power that the outgoing president writes a note to the incoming one, but Trump has a habit of upending tradition.
As an anxious nation waits to learn the contents of Trump’s letter, Twitter users have some suggestions on what it might contain.
A lot of speculation is geared around famous movie notes, like those featured in The Snowman, Back to the Future, and Apocalypse Now.
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 20, 2021
Trump’s letter to Biden, probably: pic.twitter.com/TwdN1UMXKb
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 20, 2021
Exclusive: a glimpse of the personal letter Trump is leaving in the Oval Office desk for incoming President Biden, a great American tradition upheld pic.twitter.com/WVk1aSxsHb
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 19, 2021
Many of them are lifted from TV shows like Desperate Housewives, Sex and the City, and The Office.
— ANT (@ANTFERNY) January 20, 2021
Devastating reveal in the note from Trump to Biden pic.twitter.com/cVR91ItJ6D
— Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) January 20, 2021
biden when he gets to the white house https://t.co/j3VU9FI5nt pic.twitter.com/wXMMfzEe84
— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) January 20, 2021
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 20, 2021
“Trump wrote and left Biden a letter on the resolute desk”
The letter: pic.twitter.com/ywfWeMjnWl
— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 20, 2021
Found Trumps farewell letter@JENNIWOWW @snooki pic.twitter.com/JvMgxJ6Qjn
— Ca$ie (@Craseface) January 20, 2021
Some are reflective of dark letters from throughout history, like those left by the Zodiac killer and Jack the Ripper.
CNN confirms Trump did leave Joe Biden a letter as is tradition in each presidential transition. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/4pbJwHVysN
— Shane (@ItsGillen) January 20, 2021
Apparently, Trump followed tradition and left Biden a letter. pic.twitter.com/xDgxwurlAh
— Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) January 20, 2021
Others are drawn from goofy internet history.
Exclusive look at the letter Trump left for Biden at the White House. pic.twitter.com/G4JgJmxept
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 20, 2021
They didn't say where he left the note. https://t.co/O2Qs0aknrC pic.twitter.com/l51UzDj9Hw
— Rob Wesley (@eastwes) January 20, 2021
The message just leaked https://t.co/tcK9aZt6Yx pic.twitter.com/1KHKoKhKym
— fab (@fabbgrat) January 20, 2021
Those with long memories from the past four years recalled Trump’s previous note-writing.
CNN is reporting that Trump DID leave a letter for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/HtCWtFuNBm
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 20, 2021
All the speculation about the letter has had me thinking of how the president signed the guest book at Yad Vashem when he visited in 2017.
"So Amazing + Will never forget!" https://t.co/5et17I3f3V
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) January 20, 2021
And many Twitter users simply drew on their imaginations.
"I made this record in isolation during quarantine. It was a weird year, but I tried to capture that feeling. I hope you get a chance to check it out, I can send a download if you'd prefer." https://t.co/hgxKfPlUx1
— Jeremy D. Larson (@jeremydlarson) January 20, 2021
BREAKING: Trump, keeping with tradition, leaves a letter to Biden. pic.twitter.com/rOwN14Jk6j
— ➡️????????????????????????????⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) January 20, 2021
"I left the remote on the toilet lid. FOX is channel 360 and OAN is 347. P.S. I won the election." https://t.co/IGYrbRE7ly
— Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) January 20, 2021
And with that, America bids farewell to the era of President Trump memes. What a shame that his successor, Joe Biden, has proven thus far to be utterly incapable of inspiring memes of his own.