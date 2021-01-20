advertisement
The internet has hilarious guesses about the letter Trump reportedly left for Biden

It’s a long-standing tradition in keeping with the peaceful transfer of power, but Trump has a habit of upending tradition. Until we learn the contents of Trump’s letter, Twitter users have some suggestions.

It seemed as though the last meme of the Trump presidency had already come and gone, but on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, a final entry made it in just under the wire.

Trump’s daily public schedule throughout January, consisting of “many calls and many meetings,” can no longer hold claim to that dubious Final Meme honor, thanks to the reported existence of a successor letter.

It’s a long-standing tradition in keeping with the peaceful transfer of power that the outgoing president writes a note to the incoming one, but Trump has a habit of upending tradition.

As an anxious nation waits to learn the contents of Trump’s letter, Twitter users have some suggestions on what it might contain.

A lot of speculation is geared around famous movie notes, like those featured in The Snowman, Back to the Future, and Apocalypse Now.

Many of them are lifted from TV shows like Desperate Housewives, Sex and the City, and The Office.

Some are reflective of dark letters from throughout history, like those left by the Zodiac killer and Jack the Ripper.

Others are drawn from goofy internet history.

Those with long memories from the past four years recalled Trump’s previous note-writing.

And many Twitter users simply drew on their imaginations.

And with that, America bids farewell to the era of President Trump memes. What a shame that his successor, Joe Biden, has proven thus far to be utterly incapable of inspiring memes of his own.

