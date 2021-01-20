The internet has hilarious guesses about the letter Trump reportedly left for Biden

It seemed as though the last meme of the Trump presidency had already come and gone, but on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, a final entry made it in just under the wire.

Trump’s daily public schedule throughout January, consisting of “many calls and many meetings,” can no longer hold claim to that dubious Final Meme honor, thanks to the reported existence of a successor letter.

Scoop: Trump wrote @JoeBiden a note, sources tell me. Trump never came to the Oval Office this morning, but the letter was left for the incoming president in the Oval via an aide. And: @VP Mike Pence left a note for @KamalaHarris on his desk in West Wing. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

It’s a long-standing tradition in keeping with the peaceful transfer of power that the outgoing president writes a note to the incoming one, but Trump has a habit of upending tradition.

As an anxious nation waits to learn the contents of Trump’s letter, Twitter users have some suggestions on what it might contain.

A lot of speculation is geared around famous movie notes, like those featured in The Snowman, Back to the Future, and Apocalypse Now.