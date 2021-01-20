Decoding the fashion at Biden’s inauguration

Today, as Kamala Harris was inaugurated as the country’s first female, Black, and South Asian Vice President, she used her global platform to highlight emerging Black designers.

Fashion may seem like a frivolous concern at this critical juncture in American history, but clothes have important symbolic power, a fact not lost those who attended today’s inauguration. Many attendees used their fashion choices to project the values of the new administration, which stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration.

Harris picked outfits that reflected diversity and her support of the Black community, an important signal in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. With the eyes of the world upon her, she wore a purple coat by Christopher John Rogers of Baton Rouge, along with a dress of the same color by Sergio Hudson of South Carolina.

Rogers launched his brand in 2016 and won the prestigious Vogue Fashion Fund Award three years later. He is known for his use of simple silhouettes and striking colors. Hudson debuted his eponymous label in 2014, which is characterized by figure-hugging silhouettes and beautifully draped fabrics.

Last night, as Harris attended a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19, she wore a camel coat with an asymmetrical drape on the back, designed by New York-based Kerby Jean-Raymond, who was quick to turn his office into a PPE donation center at the beginning of the pandemic and has spoken out about how frequently Black designers are marginalized by the fashion industry.

Who wore what

The other members of the First and Second families wore American designers. Both President Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wore classic Ralph Lauren suits. First Lady Jill Biden wore an ocean blue wool, tweed and velvet coat, along with a matching dress from Makarian, a four-year-old label from American designer Alexandra O’Neill. Notably many of the women at the inauguration—including Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, and Michelle Obama—were dressed from head to toe in the same color, possibly to symbolize community and unity.

In the crowd, a few other attendees stood out. While his colleagues wore prim wool coats, Senator Bernie Sanders showed up in a practical puffer jacket, along with oversized patterned mittens made by a school teacher in Vermont from recycled plastic wool repurposed from old sweaters. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, wore a bright red ballgown skirt along with a fitted blue sweater with an enormous pin on it that looked exactly like the Mockingjay symbol from the Hunger Games. The look was designed by American designer Daniel Roseberry from Schiaparelli, and the pin was supposed to be a dove, to symbolize peace. Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old Poet Laureate, wore a striking Prada ensemble consisting of a yellow coat, red headband, and bedazzled face mask. She wore a ring featuring a caged bird to honor Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.