What looking back at Trump’s inauguration tells us about Biden’s presidency

Of all the things the Trump presidency has destroyed—norms, the Overton window, countless lives—one of the most prominent victims is time itself.

It’s a cliché at this point, but even before the pandemic turned every day indefinitely into March of 2020, Trump-era chaos had long warped our collective grasp on chronology. The names of early movers and shakers in this administration, like Reince Priebus and Jason Chaffetz, now sound like half-remembered Jeopardy! answers. (“This House Oversight Committee chairman resigned from Congress rather than conduct any oversight on Donald Trump.”) Has it really been only four years ago since those names were regular fixtures in our lives? Indeed, it has. It’s just that every moment since Trump’s inauguration has been part of an endless expanse of breaking news. For many Americans, life soon slipped into a poorly edited, dystopian reality show that hinged on whatever the president would or would not do at any given time. Now that those of us who survived have reached the inauguration of the next president, it is not at all clear what the next four years are going to feel like. Will they, too, fly/crawl by in a hectic, grey hair-making haze? All that is certain is that they will feel different. They already do. As much as my brain has been ravaged by temporal distortion, I remember vividly the day of Trump’s inauguration. I made the trip to Washington D.C. to be part of it, to physically register my opposition. The rattled hordes marched with parade floats, like a purgatorial Mardi Gras. A scattered handful of black bloc antifascists weaved in and out of the crowd, en route to go trash some property. (Many of them racked up felony rioting charges for their efforts.) Ghoulishly ebullient MAGA Dads jeered at the lot of us to “get a job,” even though it was Saturday.

