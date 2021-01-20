Corporate donations shouldn’t be Band-Aids. Big bets on social enterprises will make more change

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, many business leaders started rethinking how their companies could serve the needs of society as a whole. And for many, that meant donating to relief organizations and charities: Seven in 10 U.S. corporate funders increased their charitable contributions in response to the pandemic.

Corporate charitable donations were critical in order to absorb the immediate shock and disruption of the pandemic. But for business leaders willing to consider a far-sighted approach, there is another, higher-risk strategy with potential for longer-term change: betting on social enterprises. Social enterprises—essentially, startups and businesses that serve a social purpose in addition to a financial one—will be key to the world’s recovery as we build back a stronger, more resilient economy through innovation and inclusion of low-income populations that have thus far been excluded or exploited.

On the ground, this looks like a plastic waste collection and processing company in Ghana called Coliba preserving jobs for 210 women living at the bottom of the economic pyramid; or in Peru, 150 smallholder farmers earning income despite supply chain disruptions because Wasi Organics, a local snack food business, is putting their needs ahead of short-term cash flow.

Whether preserving jobs or pivoting to provide masks, safe drinking water, and food, fledgling enterprises are meeting vulnerable communities’ most urgent needs while simultaneously building long-term support systems in the process. But these early-stage businesses can’t do this work alone. In fact, facing limited cash reserves, falling revenues, and dwindling options for funding, as many as 42% of these enterprises are at risk of shutting their doors—and rolling back decades of progress fighting poverty. And that’s where large corporations have an opportunity to step in.

Corporations can help sustain and expand social enterprises in three key ways:

Direct a portion of their philanthropic funds to social enterprises

Large corporations with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, corporate foundation arms, and other available philanthropic funds have the resources to transform low-income communities in crisis with long-lasting effects.

Outside of their current networks, corporations can work with intermediaries to identify social enterprises that are now especially vulnerable. These enterprises will help maintain community resilience for a quicker and more equitable recovery, and could become future suppliers or retailers.