Biden picked an ex-VC to run Commerce. Her ties to tech might be too close

Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, the Biden administration’s nominee for Commerce Secretary , once worked as a venture capitalist and has been friendly with the tech world. These affinities are seen by some in Washington as strengths, and others as liabilities. Either way, they’re bound to shape the way she runs the Department of Commerce.

Raimondo, who was shortlisted to be Biden’s VP, was cofounder of a venture capital fund called Point Judith Capital backed by Bain Capital before she became treasurer, and then governor, of Rhode Island. Last November, Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival featured a conversation between Raimondo and AOL founder Steve Case on how to build the next Silicon Valley.

When confronted by the pandemic, Governor Raimondo turned to Big Tech–specifically Salesforce–to replace legacy systems with new cloud solutions for contact tracing and case investigations as well as workforce retraining and other initiatives aimed at keeping Rhode Islanders working. Raimondo called Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and explained Rhode Island’s problems to him, the story goes. He had people on the ground in the state the following Monday.

Actually, Raimondo and Salesforce ended up building something new that Salesforce is now selling to private sector companies faced with the challenge of dealing with the pandemic and getting employees back to work. It’s a platform and a series of employee apps called Work.com designed to help maintain contact and trust between employers and employers during the pandemic and beyond. The platform also provides wellness services, collaboration spaces, and IT support for mobile devices.

If confirmed, Raimondo will take the reins at Commerce in a period of flux. During the pandemic, businesses of all kinds hurried to make themselves into ecommerce businesses, if they weren’t before. That migration by businesses has pushed the development of the infrastructure needed to tightly integrate online businesses and payment systems and credit card systems, explains Daniel Elman, an IT analyst at the consulting firm Nucleus.

“Now that they have some infrastructure in place, and they’ve established some best practices,” Elman says, “this will continue to evolve and the end result is that commerce is more tightly integrated with tech.” This evolution will keep going after the pandemic is over, he adds.

Based on her past work, and her relationship with Big Tech, Raimondo is likely to look to high-tech approaches to helping businesses across the country adapt their businesses for pandemic–and then post-pandemic–life.