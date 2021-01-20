Deplatforming is working—for now

All was quiet in front of the United States Capitol Wednesday morning, save for the Marine band playing in the background. A small masked audience milled on the lawn. The scene was a pleasant contrast to the events that took place just two week before.

In the days since the attack on the Capitol, the spread of misinformation concerning the election has dropped drastically. A report from Zignal Labs found that chatter about fraud during the election was down 73% in the week after January 6, according to The Washington Post. Social media platforms like Facebook, Google, and Twitter have raced to pull down content, groups, and individual accounts associated with the violence in the capital. Meanwhile, Twitter took down 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon. YouTube suspended President Trump’s account. Amazon Web Services refused to host unmoderated social platform Parler. Even Airbnb took action, canceling stays in Washington, D.C. during the week of the inauguration.

“[Deplatforming] is working, but it’s very much a short term solution to a very complex problem,” says Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University.

Law enforcement has also stepped up. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is in the process of arresting people who were involved in the Capitol riot. The bureau has also identified 12 members of the National Guard with ties to extremist groups and removed them from an inauguration day security assignment. But while inauguration day may be quiet, the groups and individuals that coordinated the attack on the Capitol aren’t going away. They’re planning their next steps.

“We shouldn’t be fooled—that is happening,” says Donovan. Disinformation experts say that while deplatforming is an important first step, it will not stop these groups from organizing. People who believe Trump was the true winner of the election have spilled onto a range of platforms like Gab, MeWe, Telegram, Signal, and even walkie-talkie apps. There are still other less prominent sites where these groups are gathering, sharing content, and coordinating fresh efforts. Given the FBI’s ongoing search for those involved in the Capitol insurrection, it’s unlikely we’ll see a massive mobilization during the inauguration, says Donovan. However, we may see more targeted offenses outside of Washington, D.C.

“We cannot rule out infrastructure attacks throughout the U.S. that could be coordinated,” says Donovan. Acts of terrorism, she says, that are meant to cause widespread panic and take attention away from the inauguration. More such action is likely to continue well past inauguration day.

The violence at the Capitol was months in the making, according to a report from the Tech Transparency Project. The group found multiple groups on Facebook with thousands (in some cases hundreds of thousands) of followers coordinating militia activities as far back as October 2020. Talk of violence increased after Biden won the November election.