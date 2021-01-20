Twitter, Facebook, and Google could combat disinformation with this simple design tweak

A senior physician in charge of the U.K.’s National Health Service anti-disinformation campaign has said that language and cultural barriers could be causing people from ethnic minorities to reject the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Harpreet Sood told the BBC it was “ a big concern ” and officials were working hard to reach different groups “to correct so much fake news.”

Some of the disinformation is religiously targeted with messages falsely claiming the vaccines contain animal produce like pork and beef which goes against the religious beliefs of Muslims and Hindus, respectively.

The issue of language is key because most warnings about misinformation online are in a written format. Take Facebook’s adoption of new alerts supported by independent fact-checkers, for example. They warn users of fake news and to try to prevent them from sharing it unknowingly. It is certainly a step in the right direction. But text warnings can be easily misunderstood and ignored. And that’s the problem.

Our research, which will be published later in the year, explores this issue and examines new, more visual, ways to warn users about potential misinformation. For our study, we manipulated a standard Facebook page design to develop 10 different visualization effects.

These effects can be categorized under color-based or “block” techniques where the text is essentially highlighted, blur effects that play with and alter the focus of the text, and pictorial-based techniques—like an image of shattered glass superimposed over the suspicious post. What was of real importance to us was how the image could be used to help people decide what is and isn’t misinformation.

In the physical world the design and use of warning signs is regulated by law and various standards must be followed. But online—and particularly in relation to misinformation—there are hardly any safety standards at all. So more attention needs to be given to the design of these warnings to support and motivate people to take more heed of the threat and its potential impact.

Our study with 550 adults found that people took more notice of warnings with assertive visuals highlighting the text, such as shattered glass or a block effect.