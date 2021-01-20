Yes, you can build solid work relationships over video calls. Here are 2 research-backed ways

Workers who communicate with their colleagues mainly through videoconferencing are far less effective at building relationships than when the communication is done face-to-face, according to a study we recently completed and just submitted for peer review. We also found two important ways employees can overcome the downside of video meetings.

Workers in our study reported a sharp deterioration in their work relationships after more of their communications were done via videoconferencing during the pandemic, which our analysis suggested made the employees three times less effective at building relationships.

Participants reported that it was harder to understand their coworkers’ nonverbal cues and to listen intently to what others were saying during virtual meetings compared with their in-person communications. Without these two crucial elements, the positive effects of relationship building—such as coordination and efficiency—were tough to establish.

Looking at the data more closely, we found that those who reported that they focused on nonverbal communication cues from their colleagues or said they tried harder to listen attentively were less likely to see any change in the quality of their work relationships. In fact, we found that when these two communication behaviors were present, video calls were comparable to meeting face-to-face in promoting team efficiency and even more effective in coordinating team activities.

Why it matters

Relationship building is known to be key to improving team outcomes—and even more important when employees are communicating over video. But it’s also more difficult.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring, when about 79% of those polled by Gallop said they were at least sometimes working from home, many companies and workers have complained about the drawbacks of remote work, such as declines in innovation and a lack of social connection.

While more people have returned to the office since the spring, almost 60% of U.S. workers said they were still telecommuting part-time or full time in September. Given that about two-thirds of workers say they’d like to continue working remotely at least some of the time after the pandemic ends, there’s a clear need to find ways to make it better.