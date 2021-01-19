Parler is back online, sort of, thanks to a Russian-owned tech firm

The Twitter-like service all but got destroyed a little over a week ago, following the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In the days after the attack, Parler, where many of the insurrectionists posted videos of the attack, was kicked off the Google Play Store and then the Apple App Store—effectively preventing any new downloads of the app. A day after that, Amazon booted Parler from its AWS servers, which meant even those who had downloaded the app couldn’t use it anymore.

Since then, Parler’s app and website had remained offline as the company scrambled to look for a new provider that was willing to host it. But as of yesterday, it seems to have found said host, Reuters reports. However, in an ironic twist, Parler, which likens itself as a bastion of free speech, has had to rely on the Russian-owned tech firm DDoS-Guard for its hosting.

Reuters says the firm “has worked with other racist, rightist and conspiracy sites that have been used by mass murderers to share messages.” It has also supported sites like 8kun and those owned by the Russian government. Needless to say, the Russian government is a purveyor of misinformation in America, and the country is hardly a bastion of free speech. Critics have also pointed out that Parler’s new host could be a potential security risk for the self-styled American patriots who populate the service.

Yet those patriots are unable to actually use Parler again as of the time of this writing. While the DDoS-Guard hosting has allowed Parler’s website to go live again, so far it’s made up of a single page titled “Technical Difficulties.” And even if the website does expand to provide an online social media platform once again, it doesn’t mean Parler’s old Android and iOS apps will suddenly begin working again. They would presumably need to be updated to work with the new hosting service, but that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon as Google and Apple have said Parler will need to address the moderation concerns that got the app booted in the first place before the app or any updates will be allowed in their stores.

We’ve reached out to Parler and DDoS-Guard for comment and will update this post if we hear back.