10 fabulous free apps for working with audio, video, and images

Friends, we are spoiled rotten when it comes to free alternatives to otherwise costly media-creation software. Whether you’re looking to put together a must-hear podcast, produce that documentary you’ve been putting off, or fix up those old photos, there’s no need to spend a nickel. Powerful, feature-filled, free tools are just a couple clicks away.

IMAGES

You want Photoshop-like features without the Photoshop-like price tag, and, for that, there’s Gimp. Free, open-source, and available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, this powerful tool can be used by graphic designers, photographers, and illustrators alike.

Gimp has an active user community, thorough documentation, and a ton of third-party plugins available, making it easy to learn how to use the program and customize it once you’ve mastered the basics.

For quicker, simpler edits, try the ad-supported Pixlr, which works right in your web browser. You can drag and drop images from your machine or load them from the web by pasting in the URL—great for those times you just need to do a quick crop or add some basic effects.

And if you’re looking for a drop-dead easy way to capture screenshots in your web browser, look no further than the Nimbus Capture extension for Chrome and Firefox. Its free version offers plenty of features and is about as easy as it gets.

VIDEO

Good video editing software can get crazy expensive, but the free OpenShot Video Editor does a masterful job of handling non-linear editing and won’t cost you a dime.