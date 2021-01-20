For a founder mulling outside cash, advice from the world of improv

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. We’ve bootstrapped everything since starting this company and have built it entirely by word of mouth. We’re now reasonably big. Do we keep bootstrapping, or do we take significant institutional money? We’ve been scrappy, which has led us to success, so I’m nervous to change our approach.

—Founder thinking about raising $80-$100M

Dear Founder,

Congrats on this great organic growth. It’s very impressive.

I do think you are looking at this with a bit of a false notion—believing that you can’t be scrappy if you raise money or get bigger. It’s not an “either or.” It’s an “and.” You can grow far beyond where you are today and you can also remain scrappy.

There’s nothing that says you have to lose scrappiness and your thoughtfulness regarding the bottom line. At eBay we were profitable as soon as we opened and we always prided ourselves on that. You can get bigger and still instill the same mindset. Even if you raise a significant amount of money you can still remain cost-conscious.