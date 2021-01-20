Salvage your health resolutions with these 9 simple moves

Now that we’re on the other side of mid-January, how are those health resolutions doing? If you’ve given up, you’re not alone . Almost half of us quit our resolutions by the one-month mark, according to Statistic Brain .

But here’s some good news: There are several simple tasks you can integrate into your day that may improve your health, without overcomplicating your to-do list.

Stand up

Sitting for hours on end is linked to a host of health issues, and many of us are spending more time at our desks during the pandemic. A 2017 study found that standing up every 30 minutes can help reduce the negative effects of sitting for hours.

Physical therapist Lindsay McGraw recommends that her patients set a timer and take a break or change positions at least once per hour, or sooner if they’re having pain or discomfort. Standing or taking a brief walk can also help reduce the impact of excessive sitting, she says.

Stay hydrated

Getting enough water is important for everything from regulating blood pressure to aiding digestion. Four to six cups per day is often recommended, but your needs may be different if you have a medical condition, or based on your activity level or body mass.

Registered nurse Sandra Crawley, a medical consultant at Mom Loves Best, recommends this simple trick to get enough water: Keep a bottle of water on your desk and mark hourly times on the side of it, “then make sure you are drinking and hitting the amount you have marked,” she says.

Take vision breaks

Too much screen time can cause eye issues ranging from strain to dry eyes. McGraw advises her clients to take vision breaks. “I recommend something called the 20-20-20 rule,” she says. “Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. We are so frequently looking at things near to us, that the muscles in our eyes get fatigued and strained.” If you can’t manage every 20 minutes, do this while you’re taking your standing break.